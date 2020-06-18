HC Wainwright Downgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Neutral

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,399. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

