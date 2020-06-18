HC Wainwright Raises Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $8.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,121. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

