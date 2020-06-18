Head-To-Head Review: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gores Holdings III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 1.05% -16.83% 2.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings III and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.05 $6.23 million $0.50 6.78

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Gores Holdings III on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

