Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 19.4%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) shares shot up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99, 4,310,088 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,035,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexindai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Hexindai worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

