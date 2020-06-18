Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hikma Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

