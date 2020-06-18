Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 161,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,289. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

