Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 12,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,289. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

