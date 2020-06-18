Hogg Robinson Group (LON:HRG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media stories about Hogg Robinson Group (LON:HRG) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hogg Robinson Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Hogg Robinson Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.50 ($1.53).

Hogg Robinson Group Company Profile

Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.

