Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,043 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $374.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,595. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.51 and a 200-day moving average of $354.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

