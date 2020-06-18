Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the United States. The shipbuilding business outlook remains strong, given the proposed fiscal 2021 defense budget, which in turn is benefiting the stock. The company holds a strong liquidity position, which enables it to take important cash deployment decisions. Huntington Ingalls’ shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, competitive pressure is brewing up for future shipbuilding programs that might have a negative impact on the company’s profit. In January 2020, the Trump administration announced plans to expand its existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, starting Feb 8. This is likely to have escalated costs and disrupt the supply chain, thereby hurting Huntington Ingalls’ growth prospects.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.89.

NYSE:HII traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.67. 17,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

