Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $359.22

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $359.22 and traded as low as $352.13. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $368.00, with a volume of 62,413 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.