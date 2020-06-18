Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.76. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,058,688 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.
Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.
