Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.76. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,058,688 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.