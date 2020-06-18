IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.55. IBI Group shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 2,301 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

