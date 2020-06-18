IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.16. IGO shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 360 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

