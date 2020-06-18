iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 20%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s share price was up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 150,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 536,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

