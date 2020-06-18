IMI PLC/S’s (IMIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$22.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.14. IMI PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

