Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) insider Bruce Brook bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
Shares of IPL stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$2.01 ($1.43). 24,343,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. Incitec Pivot Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of A$3.70 ($2.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
