Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) insider Bruce Brook bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Shares of IPL stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$2.01 ($1.43). 24,343,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. Incitec Pivot Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of A$3.70 ($2.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

