Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $99.89 Average PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.41. 49,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

