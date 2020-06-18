Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down to $29.55

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.55. Ingersoll-Rand shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 138,757 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 395.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

