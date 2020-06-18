Ink (INK) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ink has a market capitalization of $550,516.34 and $88,036.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.01863677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00172260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00110903 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

