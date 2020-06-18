InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INWK. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 30,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,702. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 55,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Greenberg purchased 85,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 311,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,532.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,710. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

