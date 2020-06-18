Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Inovalon earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Inovalon’s score:

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

INOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.