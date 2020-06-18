Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Acquires 1,560 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Scott M. Stuart bought 1,560 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $12,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,018.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,182. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

