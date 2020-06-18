Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

NTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ NTEC remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,861. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.75. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

