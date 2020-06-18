Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Integer (NYSE:ITGR) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Integer earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.19. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

