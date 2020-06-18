Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Inter Parfums earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Inter Parfums’ ranking:

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

IPAR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. 50,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.