Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.