Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $12.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wood & Company cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,566. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

