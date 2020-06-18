International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading 2.4% Higher

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, 3,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

