Invesco Ltd. Acquires 885,854 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 885,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.95% of CSX worth $415,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $3,826,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $7,499,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $496,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

CSX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

