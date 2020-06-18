Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of Agilent Technologies worth $359,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,867,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

