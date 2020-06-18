Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $372,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after buying an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after buying an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,432,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. 47,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,048. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

