Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Progressive worth $413,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. 235,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

