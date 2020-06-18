Invesco Ltd. Buys 219,947 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.15% of Equifax worth $311,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 107,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 873,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

