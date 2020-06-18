Invesco Ltd. Buys 261,652 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,843,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Centene worth $406,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 64.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 186,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,683. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

