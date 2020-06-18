Invesco Ltd. Buys 558,322 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of BP worth $300,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

