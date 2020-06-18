Invesco Ltd. Buys 60,512,420 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 228.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,512,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Itau Unibanco worth $390,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after buying an additional 10,702,909 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $32,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after buying an additional 6,386,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 5,027,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 1,921,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,610,732. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

