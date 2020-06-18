Invesco Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,616,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,311,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.93% of Trane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.25.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.