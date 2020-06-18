Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.64% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $471,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

