Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Equity Residential worth $374,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,241,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 278,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

