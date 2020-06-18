Invesco Ltd. Has $299.87 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $299,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 621,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

