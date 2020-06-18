Invesco Ltd. Has $346.16 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.60% of American Water Works worth $346,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

AWK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

