Invesco Ltd. Has $360.33 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of ResMed worth $360,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $173.74. 46,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,027. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock worth $3,489,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

