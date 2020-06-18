Invesco Ltd. Has $362.28 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Ecolab worth $362,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 306,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. 1,356,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

