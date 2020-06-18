Invesco Ltd. Has $428.97 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,059,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Broadcom worth $428,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.70. 187,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,595. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,956 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.26.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

