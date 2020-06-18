Invesco Ltd. Has $984.67 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,743 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.04% of Lockheed Martin worth $984,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $752,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $382.11. 1,487,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,863. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

