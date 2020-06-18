Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Allstate worth $371,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $140,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.75. 59,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

