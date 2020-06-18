Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $364,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

