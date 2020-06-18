Invesco Ltd. Purchases 267,384 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of Altria Group worth $413,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 6,207,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993,126. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

