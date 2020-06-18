Invesco Ltd. Purchases 53,332 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Mastercard worth $1,161,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $303.76. 2,551,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

